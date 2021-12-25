Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.98. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

