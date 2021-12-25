Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 7.3%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
Several analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
