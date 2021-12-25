Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 25,772 Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 18.3% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.49 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.