Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys New Position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRD opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

