Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.10 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

