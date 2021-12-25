Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.