Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.95. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

