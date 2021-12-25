Parth Mehrotra Sells 20,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $502,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $4,374,633.30.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00.

PRVA stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

