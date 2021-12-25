Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.72.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

