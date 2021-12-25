Paul B. Prager Purchases 25,000 Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. IKONICS Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IKONICS by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in IKONICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.