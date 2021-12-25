Paul B. Prager Purchases 25,000 Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. IKONICS Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $43.98.
IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.
About IKONICS
IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.
