Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 365 ($4.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

LON DFS opened at GBX 239 ($3.16) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 203 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.26.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,765.23).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.