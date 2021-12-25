PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $86.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

