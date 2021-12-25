Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,153 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $481.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

