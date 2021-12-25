Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.42 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

