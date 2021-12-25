Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

PFGC opened at $45.16 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

