Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,489 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.