Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 338 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $477.08 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $805.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

