Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

