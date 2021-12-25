Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,664 shares of company stock valued at $76,745,156. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

