Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.