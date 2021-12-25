Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,277.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 65,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

