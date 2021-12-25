Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 79.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

