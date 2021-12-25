Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €211.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €212.25 ($238.48).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($261.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €211.10 ($237.19) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €205.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €192.11. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a one year high of €136.25 ($153.09).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

