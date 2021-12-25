PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Critical Survey

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -27.90% -4.18% -2.76% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $21.97 million 3.26 -$6.22 million ($0.24) -9.04 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

