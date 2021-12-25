Piper Sandler Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn ($12.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($11.76). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.99.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$19.99 and a one year high of C$62.26. The stock has a market cap of C$595.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

