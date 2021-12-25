Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU) shares fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

