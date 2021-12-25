Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0674 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $8,904.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

