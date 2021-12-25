Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $73.74 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $73.74 or 0.00145032 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $38,735.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

