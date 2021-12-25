PolypuX (PUX) Price Up 16.3% This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. PolypuX has a market cap of $30,817.29 and $3,313.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

