Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

