Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 92.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

