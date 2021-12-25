Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 173,425 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

