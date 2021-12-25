Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBTA opened at $25.35 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

