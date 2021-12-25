Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 10,246 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IBML opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

