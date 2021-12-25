Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 13,581 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.05 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

