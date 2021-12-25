PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $129,397.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08038352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,679.08 or 1.00178045 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.