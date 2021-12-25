ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $68.91

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.91, but opened at $67.00. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

