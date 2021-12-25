Proton (XPR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Proton has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,321,525,156 coins and its circulating supply is 8,591,464,460 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

