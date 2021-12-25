Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 164.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 265,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.