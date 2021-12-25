PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Down 1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 3,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

