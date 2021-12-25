Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.94. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,937 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

