Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,694,000 after buying an additional 308,736 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.