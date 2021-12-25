Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MEDNAX, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

