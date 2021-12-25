Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

