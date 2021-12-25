Quant (QNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.17 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $33.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $192.11 or 0.00384728 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.26 or 0.01264208 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.