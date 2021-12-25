Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $58,368.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,982.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.03 or 0.07947937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00317185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00888078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00074339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00408753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00255122 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,587,919 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.