Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quidel were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

