Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

