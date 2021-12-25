Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RADI. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RADI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584 over the last ninety days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

