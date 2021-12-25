Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.57 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and approximately $500,762.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005942 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.43 or 0.07963016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.84 or 1.00047368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,961,010 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

